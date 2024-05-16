Kathleen Hanna Calls Out AI Generated Biographies For Sale On Memoir Release Date

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 1:28 PM

According to lithub.com, Riot Grrrl Kathleen Hanna published a memoir called Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk, which is already being touted as an “electric, searing” history from one of rock’s biggest icons. Sadly, the book has some competition due to of other Hanna biographies dropping this week, which appear to be written by AI.

On Instagram, Hanna informed fans about the books and asked readers not to buy them. The artist, however, does plan to buy copies due to her curiosity the robot’s stance on her life In a summary blurb, the alleged writer states: “Kindly read painstakingly as we uncover, alot [sic] about Kathleen’s life, her personality, legacy and above all her undying love for her family and lover’s.”

Unfortunately, thanks to the poorly regulated pipeline of Kindle Direct Publishing, the fake book is nothing new. But Mary Rasenberger, CEO of the Authors Guild, has observed an increase in the trend: “Every new book seems to have some kind of companion book, some book that’s trying to steal sales.”