Rise Against Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Pain Mgmt”

On Thursday, September 15, rock band Rise Against released a cinematic, action-packed new music video for their song “Pain Mgmt’” from their latest EP Nowhere Generation II, out now via Loma Vista Recordings.
“Pain Mgmt” is rock song with deep and meaningful lyrics about life and what someone would do for what they love. In response to the recent wave of proposed and actual book bans, the music video, directed by activist art collective Indecline, depicts a world that sees literary works under physical attack. The video features a man on a motorbike being followed by authorities, ending with a couple reading banned books by a fire in the desert. Rise Against singer/guitarist Tim McIlrath states, “‘Pain Mgmt’ is one of my favorite songs off II, and Indecline went way above and beyond creating this video that manages to pack so much narrative, suspense, and meaning into one song.”
Rise Against will close out 2022 with European tour dates in November, find more information and tickets here.
Stream “Pain Mgmt” here.
Rise Against European tour dates are as follows:
11/03 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622
11/04 – Paris, FR – Bataclan
11/06 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
11/07 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal
11/09 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
11/11 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/12 – Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11/13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclaycard Arena
11/15 – Munich, DE – Zenith
11/17 – Berlin, DE – Max Schmeling Halle
11/18 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
11/19 – Stuttgart, DE – Porsche Arena
11/21 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
11/22 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
11/23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva