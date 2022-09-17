Rise Against Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Pain Mgmt”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 17th, 2022 - 12:00 PM

On Thursday, September 15, rock band Rise Against released a cinematic, action-packed new music video for their song “Pain Mgmt’” from their latest EP Nowhere Generation II, out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

“Pain Mgmt” is rock song with deep and meaningful lyrics about life and what someone would do for what they love. In response to the recent wave of proposed and actual book bans, the music video, directed by activist art collective Indecline, depicts a world that sees literary works under physical attack. The video features a man on a motorbike being followed by authorities, ending with a couple reading banned books by a fire in the desert. Rise Against singer/guitarist Tim McIlrath states, “‘Pain Mgmt’ is one of my favorite songs off II, and Indecline went way above and beyond creating this video that manages to pack so much narrative, suspense, and meaning into one song.”

Rise Against will close out 2022 with European tour dates in November, find more information and tickets here.

Stream “Pain Mgmt” here.

Rise Against European tour dates are as follows:

11/03 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622

11/04 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

11/06 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

11/07 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal

11/09 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle

11/11 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/12 – Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11/13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclaycard Arena

11/15 – Munich, DE – Zenith

11/17 – Berlin, DE – Max Schmeling Halle

11/18 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

11/19 – Stuttgart, DE – Porsche Arena

11/21 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

11/22 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

11/23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva