Is For Lovers Festival Announce 2023 California, Massachusetts and Utah Line-ups With Alkaline Trio, Rise Against, PUP & More

Home News Jaden Johnson June 6th, 2023 - 7:40 AM

The Is For Lovers Festival have announced their dates and lineup for their three festival dates taking place in Utah, California, and Massachusetts. The Utah dates features Alkaline Trio, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle, House Parties. The California date will have performances from Alkaline Trio, Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touche Amore, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Diva Bleach, Winterhaven. Massachusetts will feature Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bayside, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Proper, Slow Joy, and Mallcops.

Festival co-curator, JT Woodruff said in a press release, “In year one, we got to go to a few of our favorite cities, with bands that are our friends, and some bands that we simply love,” he continued, “Is For Lovers Festival.” “We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect. The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together.”

Tickets are now on sale via Isforloversfestival.com along with VIP packages which includes festival branded Nalgene bottle, coffee & donuts with the band, meet and greet with Hawthorne Heights, early entry to the grounds, and a private bar.

June 24 – Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 21 – Utah Is For Lovers – Granary Live

July 22 – Colorado Is For Lovers – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 29 – OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 19 & 20 – Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Council Bluffs

August 26 – California Is For Lovers – Oak Canyon Park

September 9 – Ohio Is For Lovers – PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre

September 10 – Tennessee Is For Lovers – The Caverns