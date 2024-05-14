Beachwood Sparks Share Melodic New Single “Falling Forever”

Beachwood Sparks recently announced their return after a 12 year hiatus with a new album, Across The River Of Stars and today the band share the second single,”Falling Forever,” which catapults listeners into a sonic odyssey, echoing the cosmic fervor of The Byrds’s legendary sound. Conjuring a kaleidoscope of melodies, weaving intricate harmonies reminiscent of the timeless magic of “Notorious Byrd Brothers,” Beachwood Sparks‘s eagerly anticipated album was produced by Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes,) a stalwart champion of the band and the track is a testament to timeless psychedelia, jangle and gratitude in a three minute pop song.

Forming in the summer swelter of 1997 Beachwood Sparks stood among the charmed few who picked up the yoke left loose as Alt-Country’s early ‘90s wave crested and cooled. While the whole world was wrapped in pop, nu metal and indie rock, Beachwood Sparks were aloft on winds with The Byrds, weaving harmonies like Starry Eyed and Laughing, and lost in the heat ripple haze with the Flying Burritos.

The band seemed out of step but to those who had already been scanning the Cosmic channels, waiting for kindred hearts to answer the call, they were far ahead of their time. The Cosmic American tide has finally caught up to their curl in the last few years, and it seems like it’s finally just the time and place for Beachwood Sparks to assume their rightful place at the forefront of the new wave of psychedelic country.