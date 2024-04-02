Beachwood Sparks Return From 12 Year Hiatus To Announce New Album Across The River Of Stars For July 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Torn In Two”

After a 12 year hiatus Beachwood Sparks return with a long-awaited new album, Across The River Of Stars, which is produced by Chris Robinson ( The Black Crowes .) The lineup features original members and founders Chris Gunst, Brent Rademaker, Farmer Dave Scher, Ben Knight, Jen Cohen Gunst and Andres Renteria. Featuring their blend of cosmic Americana and dreamy melodies, the band will also grace the live stage once again, with their unique and often mesmerizing performances.

Following the news about the upcoming album, Beachwood Sparks have released the single “Torn In Two,” which showcases the band’s signature Western swing and the blend of soft, expressive vocals of Chris Gunst, cresting with a triumphant guitar solo that electrifies the soul. With Robinson’s seasoned touch, the track captures the raw energy of Neil Young’s Zuma era, while weaving a narrative of West Coast environmentalism. The band’s return is marked by both familiarity and evolution.

Across The River Of Stars Tracklist