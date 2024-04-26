Lil Nas X Shares Sincere New Single “Trust Me”

Home News Bella Rothman April 26th, 2024 - 10:07 PM

Lil Nas X has released a new single entitled “Trust Me” where he opens up about coming to terms with his sexuality and his experiences with truth throughout his childhood. The honest and upfront lyrics give fans a meaningful look into the rapper/singer’s past and personal growth.

The Grammy Winning Artist had released a snippet of the song earlier in year and after getting positive reaction from fans is now available only on his SoundCloud. He clarifies that this piece means a lot to him and his candid attitude towards the sexual experiences he describes it not for streams or attention.

“I hate explaining myself every time i do anything, but this is not for shock. this is me telling my story, y’all being uncomfortable by it does not make it a gimmick,” he wrote last month on X.

The song explores a lot of the truths about the singer’s life and differs from the lighthearted tone of a lot of the music he mostly known for. After rising to fame from his single “Old Town Road” in 2019, Lil Nas X has since explored music crossing several genres and has continues to surprise fans with his versatility.

The song has a heavy bass and plays with high hats throughout the song. Singing about truth and lies, he explores the value of honesty and his character.

He sings “Anytime I’m wrong I’ll admit it, why not? Rather tell the truth than pretend, why lie?”

“Trust Me” falls into a stack of songs the artist has been releasing exclusively on SoundCloud. He has an upcoming project titled Nasarati 2 that has fans excited to see what he will come up with next.