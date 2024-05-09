Maryland Bans Hidden Fees In New Ticketing Bill

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to yahoo.com, earlier today Maryland signed a new ticketing bill that is set to outlaw some of the live music industry’s most common deceptive ticketing practices, which are hidden fees and speculative ticket listings. Maryland governor Wes Moore signed the legislation earlier this afternoon, weeks after it first passed through the state’s senate.

Fees tacked onto ticket prices are one of the most difficult aspects of the buying process for some customers, while the fees themselves still stand with Maryland’s new law that requires an all in pricing system that can allow fans to see the complete price they will pay right away rather than sneaking in at the end of a purchase

Speculative ticketing is lesser known but misleading practice among ticket brokers and scalpers where they list tickets they do not actually possess on resale platforms like StubHub and Vivid Seats. Speculative ticketing’s most vocal critics have likened the practice to fraud. As part of Maryland’s law, resale platforms caught selling spec tickets could incur penalties up to $10,000 for a first offense and $25,000 for each subsequent violation.

While talking about the topic, Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director of Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and I.M.P., says: “In addition to Governor Moore, Senators Gile and Beidle, and Delegate Wilson, we’re also grateful to Marylanders who spoke out and let their elected officials know that they want protection from parasitic scalpers who use acts of deception to gouge concert fans. Nearly 17,000 letters were sent by Marylanders to their state legislators, letting those in Annapolis know they want protection from the rampant deception and abuse that’s taking place now.”

Maryland is not the only state pushing ticketing transparency bills because earlier this week, Minnesota passed the “Taylor Swift” bill, which establishes an all in pricing mandate and outlaws speculative ticketing.

