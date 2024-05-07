TikTok Files Petition To Ban Potential U.S. Ban

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 12:26 PM

According to cnn.com, TikTok has sued to block a U.S. law that could force a nationwide ban of the popular app, following on legal threats the company issued after President Joe Biden signed the legislation last month. The court challenge sets up a historic legal battle, which will determine if the U.S. security concerns about TikTok’s links to China can trump the First Amendment rights of TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users.

The stakes of the case are existential for TikTok. If it loses, TikTok could be banned from U.S. app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the app to a non Chinese entity by mid January 2025. In its petition filed at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, TikTok and Bytedance allege that the law is unconstitutional because it allegedly stifles Americans’s speech and prevents them from accessing lawful information.

The petition claims the U.S. government allegedly “has taken the unprecedented step of expressly singling out and banning” the short-form video app in an unconstitutional exercise of congressional power. “For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban, and bars every American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide.” said the petition.

TikTok has denied that it has never given Chinese government officials access to U.S. user data and says it has taken steps to protect that information by hosting the data on servers owned by U.S. tech giant Oracle.