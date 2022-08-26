Dee Snider Rips Into Trump Supporters For Using Twisted Sisters’ “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 26th, 2022 - 9:11 PM

The legendary Twisted Sister frontman and songwriter Dee Snider is not happy with Donald Trump supporters using the rock band’s hit 1984 anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take it.” The musician took to Twitter to voice his distaste at the common usage of the track in pro-Trump and Q-Anon circles.

His post calls attention to all people he describes as “MAGAT Fascists” and “QANON,” the first referring to Trump supporters and the latter referring to supporters of the Q-Anon conspiracy theory and movement. The tweet asks supporters of these movements to remember that the hit anthem was “written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for.” Snider continues, “It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF!” See Snider’s full post below.

ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for. It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF! — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 26, 2022

In the past, Dee Snider has been famously indecisive about who he approves of using the 1984 song. Last month, when asked if he approved of the Republican politician and former news anchor Kari Lake, Snider said that while “I do NOT stand with @Karilake,” he went on to say that “i wrote a song designed for everyone. I can’t cherry pick who can & can not sing it…” According to Loudwire, Snider previously asked Donald Trump, Mitt Romney and others to cease and desist using the song for their campaigns.

Recently, when the democratic candidate Marco Lopez used the anthem, Snider gave the candidate his blessing.