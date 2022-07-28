Dee Snider Says He Cannot Legally or Morally Stop Far-Right Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate from Using Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”

Home News Roy Lott July 28th, 2022 - 6:37 PM

Dee Snider has spoken out about politician Kari Lake using his band’s song in her campaign events. As much as Snider wants to, he says he cannot”legally or morally” stop the controversial Arizona news anchor from using his Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” at her events. The song was played while Lake was walking on stage on July 22 at a “Save America” rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona where she was joined by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Snider took to Twitter to speak about it after fans sent him videos of her walking out to the song. He then responded saying, “While I abhor what this ignoramus @KariLake stands for and the she deplorables (yup, Hillary Clinton had it right) she represents, I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song. I wrote it for everyone…cherry picking who uses it is censorship.”

He later went on to reply to a fan asking if he was ok with her using the song. “Not at all. I do NOT stand with @KariLake . I’m not with anyone who is with Trump or not Pro-choice. This said, i wrote a song designed for everyone. I can’t cherry pick who can & can not sing it… THIS SAID…the 1st line is ‘WE’VE GOT THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE’. Glad Kari agrees.”

Not at all. I do NOT stand with @KariLake. I’m not with anyone who is with Trump or not Pro-choice. This said, i wrote a song designed for everyone. I can’t cherry pick who can & can not sing it… THIS SAID…the 1st line is “WE’VE GOT THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE”. Glad Kari agrees. https://t.co/Zf8MeThzHc — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 28, 2022

Snider however did endorse the song earlier this year in honor of Ukraine. People then questioned why he was supporting the Ukrainians as opposed to the antimaskers. “People are asking me why I endorsed the use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

He recently hinted at retiring from recording, wanting to head towards directing and writing.