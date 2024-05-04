Lovers & Friends Music Festival Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 4th, 2024 - 12:16 PM

The Lovers and Friends festival was going to be a jam packed event with nearly every name in R&B on the bill until it got canceled.

A fate unsimilar to death in the world of live entertainment. Not a soul involved in a festival wants to hear that the event is canceled, especially this close to the date.

According to the official update on the festival’s website, Saturday’s Lovers & Friends Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled.

Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service is now forecasting a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.”

The statement continued, “This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund in 30 days to the original form of payment.

The festival was supposed to feature: Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Robin Thicke and so many more.