mxdwn Premiere: Eric Hilton Announces New Album Out Of The Blur For June 2024 Release, Shares Lead Track “The Eternal Thrill”

Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation has announced a new solo album entitled Out Of The Blur which marks his first ever record of ambient music. The LP is set to arrive on June 28 via Montserrat House/emeraldwave by Green Hill. In celebration of the announcement, Hilton has shared the lead track “The Eternal Thrill.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Hilton offered, “‘The Eternal Thrill’ was titled after the song was made and after I lived with it for a little bit. It talks about just being eternally thrilled with life itself. Doesn’t mean that we’re happy all the time; doesn’t mean that we’re living in a high, but it just means that I’m always interested and I’m always amazed and the song just kind of reminds me of that.”

“The Eternal Thrill” is deeply evocative; it’s a seven minute cascade of cinematic synths and atmospheric instrumentation pouring over the listener like waves of sonic bliss. There are highs and there are lows, akin to the theme that Hilton is exploring throughout the album.

Hilton explained that the record came out of a period of grief, commenting, “When my good friend and engineer passed away, I was devastated and at the time, ambient music was the only music I could work on. It was therapeutic for me. I truly believe in the healing power of music. If people use this record as a sonic medication, I think it will help them feel more centered.”

Hilton released his latest album Sound Vagabond back in February. The album spawned three singles “Midnight Milan,” “Closer” and “Poppy Fields.”

Out Of The Blur Tracklist