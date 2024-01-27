Eric Hilton Shares Dreamy New Single “Closer”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 27th, 2024 - 12:48 PM

Eric Hilton has shared a new dreamy single titled “Closer.” Ahead of his new album Sound Vagabond February 23 release.

Eric Hilton is a musician, producer, and co-founder of the music group Thievery Corporation. Besides his work in the music group, Hilton has released several solo albums, including “Infinite Everywhere” (2015) and “The Impossible Silence” (2018). But also the releases of Lost in the Sound (2003) and Paradise Remixed (2009). He has also collaborated with other artists like Federico Aubele and Shawn Lee. It is said that Hilton’s musical style draws from a variety of influences, including dub, reggae, and bossa nova. He is known for his use of eclectic samples and his ability to blend different genres together seamlessly. The single has a good classic beat and feel to it. It reminds the listener of a simpler time, most likely on a bench with continuous waves in the background.

The press release states, “Having spent decades merging diverse global genres into a singular music vision, Sound Vagabond is perhaps the ultimate iteration of this ethos — each track an audio picture postcard of a place, real or imagined. ‘Some memories of the places I’ve been are very clear. Others are distant, nostalgic echos,’ Hilton says of his latest showcase. ‘This record started modestly with some basic ideas, but after writing the first eight tracks, I knew I had a travelogue.’” and “album’s title track. “Sound Vagabond” locks into a vintage trip-hop groove, while flutes and Northern African flavors drift in and out. It’s difficult to identify a specific geographic or ethnological fingerprint of these sounds — and the others on the album — because everything Hilton assimilates goes through his “filter” and comes out as his own thing.”