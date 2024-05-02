Caroline Polachek Shares Anthemic New Single “Starburned And Sunkissed” From I Saw The TV Glow Soundtrack

Home News Cait Stoddard May 2nd, 2024 - 3:33 PM

A24 Music has released Caroline Polachek’s “Starburned and Unkissed,” which is an anthemic track from the original soundtrack for Jane Schoenbrun’s upcoming horror film I Saw the TV Glow. “Starburned and Unkissed” builds gradually and it showcases Polachek’s signature vocals, complimented by a harp-like guitar and gentle drum machine before exploding into a whirlwind of guitars and layered vocals that sound like they are conjuring a grunge anthem for the modern internet age. The song was produced by A. G. Cook alongside Polachek herself. The full I Saw the TV Glow soundtrack will be released on May 10.

Polachek’s “Starburned and Unkissed” follows Florist’s ethereal, apocalyptic “Riding Around in the Dark” and yeule’s shimmering, digitized rendition of Broken Social Scene’s iconic “Anthems for a Seventeen-Year Old Girl.” I Saw the TV Glow boasts a 15-song original soundtrack featuring new songs from L’Rain, Bartees Strange, The Weather Station, King Mother, Sloppy Jane featuring Phoebe Bridgers and many more.

In December, Polachek covered Grimes’ “Delete Forever” and Dido’s “Thank You” during her concert in Melbourne, Australia in support of her recent album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You which was critically acclaimed.

