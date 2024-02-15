Caroline Polachek Releases Extended Version Of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Featuring Four New Songs

Last February, Caroline Polachek shared her fourth solo LP, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. Now, on Valentine’s Day, she’s back with Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition, a new version of the album featuring seven additional tracks and four new songs.
The new Everasking Edition includes the previously-released duet version of “Butterfly Net” featuring Weyes Blood, as well as the song Polachek premiered on Stephen Colbert’s show last October, “Dang.” Also featured are four new songs, names “Meanwhile,” “Coma,” “Gambler’s Prayer,” and “Spring Is Coming with a Strawberry In the Mouth,” which is a cover of an Operating Theatre song.
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition Tracklist:
01. Welcome to My Island
02. Pretty in Possible
03. Bunny Is a Rider
04. Sunset
05. Crude Drawing of an Angel
06. I Believe
07. Fly to You (feat. Grimes and Dido)
08. Blood and Butter
09. Hopedrunk Everasking
10. Butterfly Net
11. Smoke
12. Billions
13. Dang
14. Spring is Coming With a Strawberry in the Mouth
15. Butterfly Net (feat. Weyes Blood)
16. Meanwhile
17. Coma
18. Gambler’s Prayer
19. I Believe (Acoustic Version)