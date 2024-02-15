Caroline Polachek Releases Extended Version Of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Featuring Four New Songs

Home News James Reed February 15th, 2024 - 5:42 PM

Last February, Caroline Polachek shared her fourth solo LP, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. Now, on Valentine’s Day, she’s back with Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition, a new version of the album featuring seven additional tracks and four new songs.

The new Everasking Edition includes the previously-released duet version of “Butterfly Net” featuring Weyes Blood, as well as the song Polachek premiered on Stephen Colbert’s show last October, “Dang.” Also featured are four new songs, names “Meanwhile,” “Coma,” “Gambler’s Prayer,” and “Spring Is Coming with a Strawberry In the Mouth,” which is a cover of an Operating Theatre song.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition Tracklist:

01. Welcome to My Island

02. Pretty in Possible

03. Bunny Is a Rider

04. Sunset

05. Crude Drawing of an Angel

06. I Believe

07. Fly to You (feat. Grimes and Dido)

08. Blood and Butter

09. Hopedrunk Everasking

10. Butterfly Net

11. Smoke

12. Billions

13. Dang

14. Spring is Coming With a Strawberry in the Mouth

15. Butterfly Net (feat. Weyes Blood)

16. Meanwhile

17. Coma

18. Gambler’s Prayer

19. I Believe (Acoustic Version)