Jon Hopkins Announces New Album Music For Psychedelic Therapy for November 2021 Release

Jon Hopkins has announced his new album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, set to be released digitally on November 12 and in CD format on February 11 via Domino. “Music For Psychedelic Therapy is not ambient, classical or drone but has elements of all three,” stated Hopkins in a press release. “For me it’s a place as much as it is a sound. It works for the sober mind, but takes on a new dimension entirely when brought into a psychedelic ceremony. Fans can preorder the album here.

With the announcement, he has released his latest single “Sit Around The Fire,” the last track on the nine-track album. The soothing track features Hopkins on piano, collaborating with producer and ceremony guide East Forest and legendary guru, the late Ram Dass.

“I was contacted by East Forest, who had spent some time with Ram Dass in Hawaii before he passed. He was given access to several lesser-heard talks from the 70s, and asked to set them to music” Hopkins explains. “He sent me some starting points, including the beautiful choral vocals he recorded which open the piece. I put my headphones on and with Ram Dass’ voice inside my head, I sat at the piano and improvised. What you hear is the first thing that came out – it just appeared in response to the words.”

Its meditative video was made by Tom Readdy and Lucy Dawkins at Yes Please using beautiful animated imagery from the pages of Ram Dass’ iconic book Be Here Now, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Music For Psychedelic Therapy Tracklist

1. Welcome

2. Tayos Caves, Ecuador i

3. Tayos Caves, Ecuador ii

4. Tayos Caves, Ecuador iii

5. Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves

6. Deep In The Glowing Heart

7. Ascending, Dawn Sky

8. Arriving

9. Sit Around The Fire (with Ram Dass, East Forest)