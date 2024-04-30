Billy Bragg Announces ‘The Roaring Forty USA Tour’ Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Billy Bragg has announced that The Roaring Forty USA Tour is set for this July. The tour kicks off in July 18 in Riverhead, New York and culminating with a July 27 return to the Newport Folk Festival. The tour will feature Bragg along with keyboardist and vocalist JJ Stoney performing fan favorites featured on 2023’s acclaimed box set The Roaring Forty 1983-2023. Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 3 by clicking here.

While talking about his upcoming tour, Bragg says: “Ahead of my appearance at Newport Folk Festival, I’m taking a week-long swing through the north east US. Looking forward to playing in some cities where I haven’t been for a long old time.”

The Roaring Forty USA Tour Dates

7/18 – The Suffolk – Riverhead, NY

7/19 – Bearsville Theater – Woodstock, NY

7/20 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

7/21 – Palace Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

7/23 – Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

7/24 – Aura – Portland, ME

7/27 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

