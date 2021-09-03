Billy Bragg Shares Emotional New Single “Pass It On”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 3rd, 2021 - 1:25 PM

Billy Bragg has just released his single “Pass It On,” another single from his newest LP The Million Things That Never Happened. The emotional single is riddled with notes of hope and opens up our understanding to the emotions of Bragg while writing. Reflecting on family and mortality on the track released by Cooking Vinyl records, Bragg sings as Romeo Stodart on piano & vocals, Jack Valero on guitar & vocals, Michele Stodart on bass & vocals, Maisie Rose Skipper on backing vocals and Darren Beckett on drums take part in the making of the beautiful and heartfelt harmonies.

“Pass it On” is set to appear on his tenth studio album titled The Million Things That Never Happened, and Bragg is ready to take about the hard stuff, where people come from and where they go. This incredibly introspective album is going to be further previewed on ‘Billy Bragg on…’, an online concert experience exploring the music and mind of Billy Bragg, which takes place on September 9th on the Stabal platform. You can buy tickets for the livestream here.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat