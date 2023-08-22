Billy Bragg Shares New Song “Rich Men Earning North Of A Million” In Response To Oliver Anthony’s Viral Hit

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 3:25 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Billy Brag has shared his song called “Rich Men Earning North of a Million,” which was inspired by Oliver Anthony’s recent single “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

As a whole, Bragg‘s latest tune is beautiful by how the artist’s guitar skills fills the atmosphere with bittersweet sound while Bragg serenades the ears with smooth melody. “Rich Men Earning North of a Million” truly shows how passionate the artist is with his music.

Also the lyrics speak truth by how the artist sings: “If you’re selling your soul, working all day. Overtime hours for bullshit pay. Nothing is gonna change if all you do is wish you could wake up and it not be true,” Bragg sings in the opening verse. “Join a union. Fight for better pay. You better join a union, brother. Organize today.”

In the following statement Bragg shares the meaning behind his latest tune.

“Since I saw that clip of Oliver Anthony singing his song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’, the ghost of Woody Guthrie has been whispering in my ear. ‘Help that guy out’ Woody keeps telling me ‘Let him know there’s a way to deal with those problems he’s singing about.’ So today I sat down and wrote this response to Mr Anthony’s song, for people like him and people like you.”

“If you’re struggling with your health and you’re putting on the pounds, doctor gives you opioids to help you get around,” Bragg sings. “Wouldn’t it be better for folks like you and me if medicine was subsidized and medicine was free? Join a union.”

The musician ends the tune with one final message of solidarity: “No matter if you live in the city or some little country town, rich man earning north of a million want to keep the working folk down.”