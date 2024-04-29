Norwood Fisher Takes Legal Action Against Fishbone Members Following Departure

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2024 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to Stereogum, Norwood Fisher, founding trumpeter “Dirty” Walter Kibby, and drummer John Seward are no longer members of Fishbone and Fisher is taking legal action against his former bandmates.

Over the weekend, Fishbone posted a statement on Instagram claiming that the band “may look a little different” during their upcoming tour and offering refunds to fans who “don’t want to give this line up a chance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FISHBONE (@fishbonesoldier)

The post states: “At a certain point, adults have to agree to disagree and step away from the table in order to preserve the bonds that brought them together in the first place. As a result, in May, Fishbone may look a little different, and we hope you’ll give it a chance knowing that we did not make any decision lightly or without due process. If anyone who has purchased tickets to see Fishbone this summer and feel you don’t want to give this line up a chance, while bummed, we will absolutely help in making sure you are fully refunded.”

After seeing the Instagram post, Q spoke with keyboardist and trombonist Dowd, who told the magazine about a split within Fishbone. Dowd is a founding member of Fishbone who left the band in 1993 and then returned in 2018. Dowd did not like the way the band was portrayed in the 2010 documentary Everyday Sunsine and when he rejoined the group, the musician says that he discovered that Fisher was allegedly “running everything.”

Fisher went on to post a cease-and-desist letter from his attorney, claiming alleged trademark infringement and demanding a formal settlement and undisclosed payment.