Travis Scott Seeks Dismissal From Astroworld Lawsuits Arguing Performing Artists Are Not Responsible For Event Safety

According to Billboard, Travis Scott is looking to be dismissed from several collective Astroworld festival lawsuits which are seeking over a billion dollars in damages. Scott’s lawyers are claiming that he should not be held legally liable for the deaths and injuries that took place at the festival because performing artists are not responsible for ensuring safety and security at events.

In a recently filed motion, Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli argued, “Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security—but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances. Which only makes sense: Performing artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialized knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site-design.”

Petrocelli claims that Scott did not act with negligence as he agreed to remove onsite rides and attractions that could have increased the risk of stampede. He also went on to argue that Scott’s team also ended the show as directed following the special guest’s performance.

The 2021 festival took a deadly turn, leaving ten dead and hundreds injured in a crowd crush incident. Officials said that there were about 50,000 people in attendance at the outdoor venue and that about 300 people were immediately treated at the field hospital located near the festival. Fans reportedly began surging towards the stage during Travis Scott’s performance around 9:30pm, leaving many attendees trampled and struggling for space and air. According to Stereogum, the final night of the festival was cancelled.

Recently, plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the organizers of Astroworld have submitted new evidence to the court claiming that the showrunners had allegedly miscalculated crowd capacity which lead to an overselling of tickets.

