Thievery Corporation Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Thievery Corporation have embarked on their world tour across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. So far, the band has covered the Eastern U.S. and much of Canada. The second U.S. leg embarks May 8 in Cleveland, Ohio before Thievery Corporation work their way down to Florida and Texas before finishing in Napa, CA. Then the band will start their European tour with 21 dates spanning the continent from Madrid to Athens and Warsaw to London.

In a live setting, Thievery Corporation avoids any electronic dance music tropes. The duo’s concerts are true performances, with a killer band of players and an array of vocalists from diverse global cultures.“Our shows are very live, lots of energy, the combination of multiple instruments and singers that take you on a musical journey. It’s a multicultural experience, people connect to the band and to each other, it’s beautiful.” said Rob Garza.

Thievery Corporation Tour Dates

5/8 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

5/9 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/10 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

5/11 -Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

5/12- Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

5/14 -15 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

5/16 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

5/17 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

5/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

5/19 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

5/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

5/24 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

5/25 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

5/26 -New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

5/28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

5/30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

5/31 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern

6/1- Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

6/2 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer

