Thievery Corporation’s Eric Hilton Releases Chilled Out Debut Solo Single “Infinite Everywhere”

Eric Hilton began his career in the mid 1990s as a part of the influential world music/downtempo hybrid outfit Thievery Corporation, alongside his bandmate Rob Garza. Hilton is now embarking on a solo career with his upcoming album release Infinite Everywhere, which is set to come out on June 19 via Montserrat House. The title track from the album is out now.

“Infinite Everywhere” is a mellower song, blending unique world music sounds with some orchestral elements, across a deep bass line, working in conjunction with light percussion. The second half of the tracks increases in tempo, with some deeper layers added to the instrumentation, before lightly fading out.

This latest single serves as Hilton’s debut track, as he begins to focus on more intimate solo work separate from his projects alongside Garza as Thievery Corporation. The duo released their latest studio album Symphonik last month, which reworked several of the band’s most prominent tracks including “Lebanese Blonde.” A new song by the duo titled “Sweet Tides” was also released earlier this year.

“’Infinite Everywhere’ is an introduction,” Hilton declares. “The last 25 years of my creative output have been about Thievery Corporation. I dearly love my brethren, Rob, and although that project isn’t necessarily done, my solo stuff is what the next 25 years are about.”

Thievery Corporation first gained prominence in 1996 with the release of their debut album Sounds from the Thievery Hi-Fi. The band stood out from its other downtempo/ trip hop contemporaries by blending in Middle Eastern, Indian classical and Brazillian music into their works, in addition to the genre’s broader influences such as dub.

Garza has also worked on solo material recently, dropping the Where The Moon Hides EP last November.