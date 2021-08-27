Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation Unveils Dystopian New Music Video for “Summer Is Ours (feat. Enemy Planes)”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 27th, 2021 - 6:21 PM

Today, Rob Garza released his new album, Daydream Accelerator via Magnetic Moons. Additionally, with the release of the album Garza also released a cinematic music video of “Summer is Ours” featuring Enemy Planes.

At the start of the video, the audience sees that this is taking place far into the future (July 18, 2052) and six months after the world has ended. When the video starts to pick up pace all around the young couple is a wasteland which seems to be a sign that things have drastically changed. The entire video gives off a Mad Max kind with everyone attacking each other. Plus while all of this is happening the viewers follow the couple in the middle of their love story especially at the last part where their in some kind of abandoned room with sheets covering the windows and kissing.

Rob Garza comments on why “Summer is Ours” was written: “The video takes its cue from the lyrics which were written collaboratively during the height of the pandemic lockdown with featured vocalist Enemy Planes and is an anthem for how to be okay when everything is most definitely not okay.”

Daydream Accelerator tracklist:

1.Summer is Ours (feat. Enemy Planes)

2.Can’t Kill Me (feat. Calica, Walker & Royce)

3.Future Comes Too Late (feat. EMELINE)

4.We Want Blood (feat. Enemy Planes)

5.Talkin (feat. Racquel Jones)

6.Ocean Morning Echoes

7.Way Out (feat. Enemy Planes)

8. Swim to Shore (feat. Fare)

9.Letting Go (feat. Stee Downes)

10.Something That’s Different (feat. EMELINE)