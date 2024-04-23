Megadeth Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Megadeth is bringing their iconic live show to North America with a 33 city nationwide tour. Produced by Live Nation, this fall including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more. Tickets for all dates will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time with an exclusive pre sale for the Cyber Army/Megadeth Digital beginning today, Tuesday, April 23 at 12 p.m. local time ar Megadeth.com.

Bringing along Mudvayne and All That Remains, the tour begins in Rogers, Arkansas on August 2 and runs throughout the month before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Performing classic hits from Rust In Peace, Countdown to Extinction and more, the tour also brings Dave Mustaine and bandmates back to North America to perform their latest studio album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

The North American jaunt comes on the heels of a highly anticipated and successful stint in Latin America wrapping up this month and starting back up in Europe this summer. With stops in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, Italy, France, Germany and more. Megadeth’s global appeal and lasting impact is more apparent than ever as continued calls for international touring are demanded.

Destroy All Enemies Tour Dates

8/2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

8/5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

8/6 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

8/10 – Concord, CA Toyota – Pavilion at Concord

8/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/16 – Las Vegas, NV- Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

8/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Arena

8/20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater

8/24 – West Palm Beach, FL – IThink Financial Amphitheatre

9/3 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/5 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

9/6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/9 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

9/10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

9/11 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank

9/13 – Bethel, MY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

9/14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/15 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!

9/17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/26 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

9/27 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

9/28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium