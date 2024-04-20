Lil Nas X Joins Kevin Abstract Onstage During Coachella Weekend Set Two

Home News Cristian Garcia April 20th, 2024 - 9:55 PM

During Coachella’s 2nd weekend set, Lil Nas X joins fellow rapper Kevin Abstract in surprise performance of their new song “Tennessee”.

Abstract’s setlist included a mix of newer songs and some of his Brockhampton’s hits. He opened with “Empty” off the 2016 EP American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story. There he shared a surprise for guests and played to the crowd the new collaborative song where it started with off low-end bass synths, before Abstract announce Lil Nas X to the stage. As the two rappers greeted each other, they began to perform. Abstract would go to describe the moment between him and Lil Nas X as “This is the first time I’ve ever publicly put out a song with the person I’m about the bring out. He means a lot to me and he means a lot to the culture and I’m very lucky to know him.”

Catch a snippet of the memorable Coachella performance of Lil Nas X and Kevin Abstract new collaborative song “Tennessee” below.