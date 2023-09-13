Brittany Howard Signs With Island Records, Announces New Music and Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott September 13th, 2023 - 6:34 PM

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Brittany Howard has announced that she is now signed with Island Records. In a statement regarding the announcement, Howard stated, “I couldn’t be happier to announce my new partnership with Island Records, a label with such an incredible legacy and team. I cannot wait for the world to hear my new music and to start touring again. Island Records Co-CEO Justin Eshak adds: “I’m a huge admirer of Brittany. She’s already solidified herself as one of the great talents of her generation and is just getting started. Her artistry fits perfectly with Island’s unique legacy, and I’m delighted we get to play a role in her career moving forward.”

Alongside the news of her signing, Howard has also announced new music coming ahead of select headline dates kicking off on November 6 which will include stops at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the prestigious Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. L’Rain will serve as the opener for all of Howard’s headlining shows. She will be playing the annual Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival this weekend alongside The Killers, Hozier, Duran Duran and Wayne Newton.

Howard released her solo debut album Jaime in 2019, which included the chart-topping single “Stay High.” She is also a former member of the Grammy Award-winning group Alabama Shakes.

Brittany Howard 2023 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival

11/06 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City*

11/07 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

11/09 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre*

11/10 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall*

11/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern*

11/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues*

11/15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum*

11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival