Boris & Coaltar of the Deepers Announce New Album Hello There For March 2024 Release, Share Cover Of “Serial Tear”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, Boris& Coaltar of the Deepers announced their new album “Hello There” which is going to be released in March. The group began back in the 1990s. The band’s concept for the name of their new album comes after they decided to presently record covers of past songs to today’s audiences. The band’s attempt at this is to take note of each other’s songs.

Boris&Coaltar of the Deepr also released a new song today. The new song that Boris&Coaltar released today, was “Serial Tear”.The new song is accompanied by a music video which also came out today. The band’s music video shows the group playing live in front of fans. The music really has tons of energy and fire which excites people listening to this song . The use of the electric guitar and hardcore of other instruments such as the keyboard really enhance the song a lot.

Even though the song doesn’t have that many words or lyrics, it still brings out tons of excitement and emotions because of how deep the song touches people. This song is like a rollercoaster full of emotions with lots of twists and turns. The band’s new song also shows that the heavy metal rock band wants to connect people with its roots with Japanese music and anime culture. Everyone would give a taste to this new sound not just because of the music, but also the group’s masterpiece on their upcoming album.

hello there Track listing:

1.Wipeout (Coaltar of the Deepers)

2.Melody (Boris cover – Coaltar of the Deepers)

3.Waterbird (Coaltar of the Deepers)

4.Killing Another (Coaltar of the Deepers)

5.Luna (Boris)

6. Quicksilver (Boris)

7. Serial Tear (Boris – Coaster of the Deepers cover)