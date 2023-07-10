For the First Time in 29 Years Blur Perform “Lot 105” at Wembley Stadium Show

Home News Zach Monteiro July 10th, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English rock-band Blur had performed over the weekend at the Wembley Stadium in London, England in anticipation of their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren. While the band was on stage, they performed “Lot 105” for the first time in nearly three decades. All of this follows their first performance in eight years back in May. Below is a fan-shot video of Blur’s performance.

“At Wembley Stadium last night, Blur played ‘Under the Westway’ for the first time since 2014 and ‘Lot 105’ for the first time since 1994.” Stereogum says in their Instagram post showcasing the band’s performance.

According to Stereogum, Blur performed their Parklife album closer “Lot 105” in an encore performance. They would also go on to perform “For Tomorrow” for the first time within their current tour as well as bringing out the London Community Gospel Choir to help them perform “Tender”. Blur had also performed “Under the Westway” from their 2012 album Blur 21 for the first time since 2014.

Blur’s next performance is scheduled for July 13th in Carhaix, France for the Vieilles Charrues festival. Their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren is slated to release on July 21st.

SETLIST:

“St. Charles Square”

“There’s No Other Way”

“Popscene”

“Tracy Jacks”

“Beetlebum”

“Trimm Trabb”

“Villa Rosie”

“Stereotypes”

“Out Of Time”

“Coffee & TV”

“Under The Westway”

“End Of A Century”

“Country House”

“Parklife”

“To The End”

“Oily Water”

“Advert”

“Song 2”

“This Is A Low”

“Lot 105”

“Girls & Boys”

“For Tomorrow”

“Tender”

“The Narcissist”

“The Universal”

Check out our previous articles on Blur below: