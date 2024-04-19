Cloud Nothings Share New Single & Video “Common Mistakes”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 19th, 2024 - 9:45 PM

Cloud Nothings has officially released their new album, Final Summer, and have released a music video for their final single “Common Mistakes.”

The song is the perfect track to round out this new album, being equal parts upbeat and uplifting. The music video suits the song well with its quirkiness and vintage feel.

“Common Mistakes” and its accompanying music video celebrate the rest of Final Summer, which a recent press release describes as “the kind of album that’s so assured, so instantly satisfying, that it forces you to pause and realize you’re listening to one of the great American rock bands in their prime.”

Prior to the release of the album, the band put out three other singles, titled “Running Through The Campus,” “I’d Get Along,” and “Silence.”

As if a new album wasn’t exciting enough, fans can also look forward to the bands upcoming North American tour beginning in May and running until June.

