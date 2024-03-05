Cloud Nothings Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 5th, 2024 - 5:23 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Cloud Nothings have confirmed the ‘Final Summer Tour’ in addition to their upcoming album of the same name. It kicks off in Buffalo on May 2, not long after the album’s April 19 release, and goes through June 9, hitting NYC, DC, Atlanta, Austin, LA, Chicago and much more. Tickets are on presale now, using the code “summer.”

Cloud Nothings — 2024 Tour Dates

5/2 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

5/3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

5/4 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Velvet Underground

5/6 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

5/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

5/11 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

5/12 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

5/13 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

5/14 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

5/16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

5/17 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

5/19 – Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

5/20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

5/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

5/23 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

5/24 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

5/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Highland Park

5/26 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

5/28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

5/29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

5/31 – Boise, ID – El Korah Shrine

6/2 – Denver, CO – HQ

6/3 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

6/4 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

6/5 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

6/6 – Austin, TX – High Noon

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

6/8 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

6/9 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch