Cloud Nothings Announce New Album Final Summer For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Running Through The Campus”

Roy Lott February 28th, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Cleveland’s loudest export Cloud Nothings has announced their upcoming album, Final Summer, due out April 19th from Pure Noise Records. Over the past 15 years, Cloud Nothings have become part of the fabric of modern indie rock with a steady run of reliably fantastic records, and this streak continues unabated with Final Summer–an album that’s so assured, so instantly satisfying, that it forces you to pause and realize you’re listening to one of the great American rock bands in their prime.

Along with the album announcement, they have also released their latest single “Running Through The Campus” with its accompanying music video. The song is a three-minute blast of surging guitars and drums wrapped around the effortless hooks that vocalist/guitarist Dylan Baldi excels at. Check it out below.

Cloud Nothings recently shared Final Summer’s title track, which has received much critical acclaim. Last year, Baldi released an EP to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund titled “On the Way to Vesuvius.” It features seven instrumentals, and he calls it a “collection of things i made while working towards something else in the fall of 2023. The EP can now be streamed on Bandcamp. ”

Photo Credit: Colin King