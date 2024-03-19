Cloud Nothings Share Catchy New Single & Video “I’d Get Along”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

American indie rock band from Ohio, Cloud Nothings, has just released a new single paired with a music video for their new song “I’d Get Along.”

The song is heavy on guitars in the beginning. The crunchy tones give it a true indie-rock vibe. As the song continues, vocals come in that are essentially screamed by lead singer, Dylan Baldi. The drums played by Jason Gerycz are upbeat and chaotic in the best way possible, they just don’t stop. His power emanates through the two-minute-long tune. “I’d Get Along” has a chorus that is sure to become an earworm for some. The catchy lyrics reiterating the title are exciting and emotional, ready to be yelled by angsty listeners. Small under-licks come from the guitars here and there which really ties the song together and makes it sound like a cohesive piece of art.

The music video follows the band as they perform live while flashes of psychedelic artwork greet the watcher here and there. The lyrics cover the entire screen leaving little to be actually watched. Behind the words, you can still see clips of the band performing live but they are covered by the lyrics.

“I’d Get Along” is part of their upcoming album, Final Summer, which will be out on April 19th. The band will also be going on tour this summer 2024 across North America. The music video for “I’d Get Along” can be found below.



Photo Credit: Brett Padelford