Lana Del Rey Reveals Tour Manager Quit Month Before Coachella, Says She Just Recovered From Laryngitis Before Weekend One Set

Morgan Schmitz April 17th, 2024 - 3:55 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Dreamy alt-pop star Lana Del Rey is taking to social media letting her followers know some behind the scenes misfortune. Coachella started on April 12th, where Lana Del Rey was a headlining act. Just a slight amount of time over a month before Coachella, Del Rey claims her tour manager had unceremoniously quit their job.

In the post, Del Rey wrote, “[Thank you] Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager… Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though. No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves.”

Coachella is a high profile performance, and is not something one would think an artist would come into without a concrete tour manager. Lana also let people know that she had been suffering a case of laryngitis that she had gotten over just before her Coachella appearance.

