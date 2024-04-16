Coachella Adds Kid Cudi To Weekend Two, Drops Vampire Weekend

Home News Skyy Rincon April 16th, 2024 - 7:45 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Coachella weekend two set times are here and the organizers have made a couple of adjustments which include dropping the previous special guests Vampire Weekend in favor of adding Kid Cudi. He will be performing on Sunday on the Sahara stage at 5:10pm PST.

On the pursuit of happiness pic.twitter.com/4OfsyscBcY — Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2024

Vampire Weekend invited Paris Hilton on stage during their Coachella weekend one set to play a game of cornhole. During the latter half of their performance, the group played a mashup of “Married In A Gold Rush,” Gatlin Brothers Band’s “All The Gold In California,” Flying Burrito Brothers’ “Sin City,” “The Grateful Dead’s “Cumberland Blues” and Phish’s “Possum.” The band played their album release show during the momentous solar eclipse on April 8 at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, which lined up with the path of totality. During the set, the band live debuted the songs “Ice Cream Piano,” “Connect,” “Gen-X Cops” and “Hope.”

Back in January, Kid Cudi released his highly anticipated album INSANO. In February, he released INSANO (NITRO MEGA) which was billed as a separate body of work, albeit as a “continuation, an elevation of the vibes.” He also announced North American and European tour dates in support of the albums with special guests Pusha T, Jaden and Earthgang. The trek is set to kick off with a show in Austin, Texas on June 28 and will conclude with a concert in London, United Kingdom on March 18 of next year.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford