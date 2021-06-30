of Montreal Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 30th, 2021 - 6:09 PM

of Montreal revealed dates for a fall 2021 US tour in support of their March 2021 album I Feel Safe With You, Trash. Locate S,1 will support them on all dates, joined by smaller opening acts called Fat Web, Chariot Fade and Sessy on select nights.

On October 30, the tour will kick off at The 40 Watt in of Montreal’s hometown, Athens, GA. After that, they’ll play a Halloween show at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, NC, then take a few days off before playing concerts consecutively night-after-night from November 5 through November 20. Some notable stops will include The Black Cat in Washington, DC, Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA, Royale in Boston, MA, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY, Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL, Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN and the final night at Saturn in Birmingham, AL. The full schedule is posted below.

Tickets will be posted to of Montreal’s website. While the site doesn’t say when they are set to go on-sale to the public, the announcement indicates that it will likely be within this week.

I Feel Safe With You, Trash is their 17th studio album, following an ‘80s-pop-inspired record called UR FUN, which came out in January 2020 – meaning of Montreal didn’t get the chance to tour those songs yet either due to the pandemic. Frontman Kevin Barnes formed the group in 1996, and has since been the only permanent member of the slowly rotating cast of musicians. Although they’ve been very prolific, they’ve also become known for some very maximalist psychedelic-pop records, such as 2007’s Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?, which remains their most renowned.

of Montreal Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

10/30 – Athens, GA – The 40 Watt *

10/31 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle *

11/5 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

11/6 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat *

11/7 – Baltimore, MD – Union Craft Brewing *

11/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts *+

11/9 – Boston, MA – Royale *

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere *+

11/11 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom *

11/12 – Rochester, NY – Water Street *

11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s *^

11/14 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick *

11/15 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall *

11/16 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

11/17 – Newark, OH – 31 West *

11/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theatre *

11/19 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *#

11/20 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

* w/Locate S,1

+ w/Fat Web

^ w/Chariot Fade

# w/Sessy

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat