Converge Announce Two Bloodmoon Shows For April 2022

Home News Tara Mobasher February 1st, 2022 - 12:40 PM

Converge have announced two new April performances – their first in the United States. They will be performing on April 9 at Roadrunner in Boston and April 10 at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

The group – which features Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, Ben Koller, joined by Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and Ben Chisholm in Bloodmoon: I – collaborated to create Bloodmoon in 2016 at the Roadburn festival in The Netherlands. The album was released on CD + digital formats last November, and vinyl format will be sold beginning June 24.

The harrowing and unique album is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva