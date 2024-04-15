Weyes Blood Shares Mysterious New Video For “Andromeda”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 4:22 PM

Weyes Blood has shared a new video for “Andromeda” from her acclaimed 2019 album on Sub Pop Titanic Rising in celebration of the album’s five year anniversary. The long lost video was partially filmed in 2018 and was not completed until 2024. Directed by Natalie Mering, Ambar Navarro, and Colton Stock, “Andromeda” stars Mering in multiple dimensions as an astronaut and mysteriously omniscient alien riding a meteor.

“Andromeda” is from Titanic Rising, which is Weyes Blood’s massively acclaimed 4 album, that ended up on over 100 year end critics lists in 2019 and would further receive “Best of the Decade” inclusion from the likes of The AV Club, Brooklyn Vegan, PASTE, Pitchfork, and Uproxx.

Titanic Rising has sold over 157k and with “Andromeda” being streamed over 80 million times, making it Weyes Blood’s most popular track to date. Watch her Glastonbury performance of “Andromeda” filmed for BBC Music now.