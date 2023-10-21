Weyes Blood Shares New Video “God Turn Me Into A Flower”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 21st, 2023 - 5:21 PM

According to Fader, Weyes Blood releases a new video “God Turn Me Into A Flower” that was directed by documentarian Adam Curtis. They first met during a trip to London that coincided with Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. He has provided visuals for her recent live shows and now this documentary video comes to life.

The video mostly contains footage from different years showing sadness and suffering like riots. It’s like she’s showing us how she feels as an outsider in this world and how much pain we carry while we try to understand the “whys” of every suffering and how we must be watchers of all of this while we’re victims too. It’s painful to feel that you don’t belong anywhere when all you see and feel is pain among so much beauty.

The video and the song gives us the idea of taking a difficult experience and transforming it into something resilient and beautiful. It’s to explore the feelings, it doesn’t matter the external judgements and society expectation, and the transformative power of embracing vulnerability and a softer self. The song emphasizes the idea that by showing yourself compassion and kindness, we can alleviate the external pressure and transform our life into something magnificent. This style will be familiar to anyone who has seen a Curtis documentary before, which is essentially a collage of archival footage chopped up into something mesmerizing and emotionally rich. Weyes Blood previously released a cover of “When You’re Smiling”, a classic 1928 jazz standard.