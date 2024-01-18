Weyes Blood Shares Mesmerizing New Video “A Given Thing”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 12:39 PM

According to Instagram, earlier today artist Weyes Blood went on social media to share her new video “A Given Thing,” which features the captions: “Once upon a time in ye olde year of 2022 a very intimate portrait video was spontaneously created in a small apartment in Red Hook NYC with a bunch of strange kids and old friends… the outcome was this psychedelic rumination piece. I give to you, the music video for ‘A Given Thing.”

“A Given Thing” is a lovely ditty that has instrumentation sizzling the air with elegant noise while the artist serenades the ears with her melodic and harmonizing vocals. As for the music video, each scene shows Blood performing the compositions in different angles.