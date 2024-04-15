This Is Hardcore Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Black Flag, 7Seconds, Negative Approach & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 7:47 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, This Is Hardcore will be returning to Philadelphia on August 2-4 at Underground Arts.The event will feature performances by Black Flag, 7Seconds, Negative Approach and others. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 local time. Also performing will be 100 Demons, All Out War, Balmora, BRAT, Colin of Arabia, Creeping Death and more.

Death Before Dishonor, Gridiron, Leeway, Morning Again, Pain of Truth, Palehorse, Queensway, Restraining Order, Scarab, Strength for a Reason, Sunami, Trail of Lies, Underdog, Wisdom in Chains will be performing as well.