The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Sets Record For First Song To Reach 4 Billion Streams On Spotify

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 13th, 2024 - 7:34 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd has set a new record with his single, “Blinding Lights” it is the first song to reach 4 billion streams on Spotify.

The Weeknd is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He first gained widespread recognition in 2010 with his mixtape “House of Balloons” and has since released several successful albums, including “Beauty Behind the Madness” and “Starboy”. . The Weeknd is known for his unique sound that blends elements of R&B, pop, and electronic music, as well as his hypnotic vocals. He has won several awards throughout his career, including three Grammy Awards, and has collaborated with many other prominent artists in the music industry. Now he has reached a new record for his hit song “Blinding Lights” the first ever song that has reached four billion on Spotify.

According to the press release, ““I’ll never stop being humbled by anything I create making its way to millions of people let alone billions! I’m so thankful this song makes people feel a way that they keep going back to listen,” said Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye The 80’s nostalgic track “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.” So congrats The Weeknd you have made history.



