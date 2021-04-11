Alan Vega Shares Reverberating New Single “Filthy” From Posthumous “Lost” Album

Home News Kyle Cravens April 11th, 2021 - 12:45 AM

Alan Vega of the band 'Suicide'

Late, great visual artist and vocalist Alan Bermowitz, better known by his stage name Alan Vega, has a full album of archival releases coming out soon on April 23 through a partnership with Sacred Bones Records. The project, titled Mutator, will contain eight uncovered singles, including the recently revealed “Filthy.”

The song, which is the third single off of Mutator following “Fist” and “Nike Soldier,” is anthemic, atmospheric and coaxed in candor. The repetitious utterances from Vega challenges listeners to uncover the hidden details the artists track often contain. With a danceable underbelly the track isn’t poised to feel so incongruous, but it is that intrinsic nature that boosts the unsettling feeling Vega is sneakily pushing, leaving his audience in a state of confoundment as a result of their own simple discovery.

Vega’s frequent collaborator and wife Liz Lamere discovered “Filthy” in the artist’s vault in 2019. She mixed and produced the track with Vega’s close friend Jared Artaud. Artaud revealed in a press statement that, “‘Filthy’ was the first song Liz and I started to mix on Mutator. It set into motion how to work on and produce the rest of the album. Sonically speaking, Alan never lost his edge with age. He kept his intensity and incessant drive for endless experimentation. Alan’s process was more like a visual artist working in sound rather than a traditional musician going into the studio to make records. At the heart of it all, Alan was a poet. His lyrics always hit hard, and he was always pushing forward, trailblazing onto the next idea of his vision.”

Alan Vega passed away in 2016. Before then he left his mark on the music industry by releasing eleven studio albums. His self-titled debut released in 1980. He is also widely popular for his work in the electronic protopunk duo Suicide. Mutator was recorded between 1996 and 1988. It is proposed to be the first of many posthumous releases under the artist’s name.