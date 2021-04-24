A Grainy Slideshow Of Alan Vega Appears In New Music Video For “Muscles”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 24th, 2021 - 11:54 AM

Alan Vega of the band 'Suicide'

A new music video from the late American visual artist and vocalist Alan Vega has been released for the track “Muscles”. Alongside the music video comes the release of his album recorded in the mid ‘90s, Mutator, via Sacred Bones Records.

Watch the music video for “Muscles” here:

The avant-garde track is characteristic of Vega, capturing the essence of the late and great musician. Experimental in nature, irregular percussion and distorted vocals move listeners through the song about “Life in the Rainbow Room.”

Photographs of Vega living and performing are featured in the music video, accompanied by striking visual effects and meshing with the psychedelic music.

Sacred Bones announced the release date of the artist’s posthumous LP in February, and released a music video for the track “Nike Soldier,” which features the performer Kris Esfandiari. The label also released the singles “Fist” and “Filthy” from Mutator, in March and April of this year.

The artist, known for fronting the art-punk duo Suicide, passed away in his sleep at the age of 78 in July of 2016. Vega was scheduled to perform at the Desert Daze music festival in October, and his slot was instead filled by a tribute to the musician featuring artists like Ariel Pink.

In 2019, one of the last recordings by Vega, “You Pay / Too Many Teardrops,” was revealed. The release coincided with a Suicide tribute concert, featuring acts such as Genesis, Eugene Hutz, Martin Rev and more.

In September of 2015, Vega reissued his collaborative album with the artists Alex Chilton of Big Star and singer/songwriter Ben Vaughn, called Cubist Blues, originally released in 1996.

In 2017, the indie-rock group Yo La Tengo covered Suicide’s song “Ghost Rider” at the Bowery Ballroom in New York, alongside Fred Armisen and Michael Shannon.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado