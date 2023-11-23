Kiss Forced To Cancel Canadian Farewell Shows As Paul Stanley Battles Flu

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 9:37 AM

According to loudwire.com, rock band Kiss were forced to cancel a pair of tour dates in Canada while lead singer Paul Stanley continues to recover from the flu. The band initially announced their performance on November 21 was called off due to “an unforeseen illness in the band party.” Then less than 24 hours later, Kiss announced that the show scheduled for November 22 in Toronto had also been canceled.

To help announce the unfortunate news, Stanley went on social media to share the following statement: “Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible. I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies.”

Kiss are currently in the final stages of their End of the Road Farewell Tour, which is set to end on December 2 at Madison Square Garden. The canceled Ottawa show would have been the eighth show in the 12 days stretch. Surely fans will be keeping a close eye on Stanley’s recovery with hopes that Kiss can finish the tour as planned. The band’s next show is scheduled for November 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

