Tobias Forge Says “A Few Songs” Are Ready For Next Ghost Album, Comments On Writing Process

Home News Jordan Rizo December 10th, 2023 - 2:03 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The past success that Ghost’s award winning 2022 LP – Impera – has had seemed to have only motivated Tobias Forge more. With more passion and ambition, the devoted Swedish singer admits that he is already planning for new music. According to Loudwire, Forge is putting his admirable brain to work when he states that he is already working on a follow-up for the next Ghost album.

The source goes on to detail how the singer admitted to already having some songs “ready to go,” which further emphasize the passion and drive that Forge has for music and song-writing. Due to his tremendous success and well-known masterpieces, many people may wonder what exactly is the singer’s process of writing songs. Is he naturally just gifted or has it taken time for him to master his work and develop specific strategies? The answer to those questions can be found in Forge’s personal statement on his own song-writing process.

Loudwire includes the specific statement in which the singer compares his work to that of a chef, and it is quite creative to say the least. In his words, Forge comments on how chefs may open an infinite amount of different restaurants but at the end of the day, they will always have something in common which is the seasoning. When it comes down to his process of song-writing, Forge reveals how in that sense, he is almost like a chef because every new song he creates has the same “secret sauce” and will inevitably sound like Ghost. In conclusion, the artist compares his work to that of a chef to describe how there is always a foundation that stays the same in order to come up with new ideas, or in his case, songs.

Forge’s statement is extremely impressive not only because of his creative comparison, but because of the implications of his words. When Forge says, “but I don’t have to sit with an empty paper and come up with something new every time because the secret sauce is the same. If it comes from my notebook, it will sound like Ghost”, it is implied that he has an admirable amount of security and self-confidence. Forge’s certainty of being great and continuing to stay authentic to his music and himself could most certainly be one of the many reasons for people’s adoration towards him.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz