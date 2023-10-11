Tobias Forge Reveals Upcoming Ghost Movie Will Be “A Film With A Concert Element”

Home News Roy Lott October 11th, 2023 - 9:13 PM

Ghost’s frontman Tobias Forge has confirmed that footage from the band’s recent two shows at the Forum in Inglewood, CA will be used as part of an upcoming film project.

“When I first started putting it together, I was, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to faint because there’s so much to think about,'” Forge told Metal Hammer magazine in an interview which will be available to read in full from this Thursday. “Then it was, like, ‘No, no, just don’t think about it at all.

At both shows of the Forum shows, fans were not allowed to use their cell phones or smart watches. The use of both were not permitted. Upon arrival at the venue, devices were secured in individual Yondr pouches that were opened at the end of the event.

“I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band,” Forge said. “They were the best shows I’ve ever done with Ghost, just because I didn’t have to see those fucking mobile phones.”

Tobias continues to say that Ghost was “essentially shooting a film. And we used two nights of crowds as extras,” he explained. “It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two L.A. shows] is going to be part of this project.”