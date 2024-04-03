Iron & Wine Shares Animated New Single & Video “Anyone’s Game”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 3rd, 2024 - 6:46 PM

Iron & Wine has officially released his new song and music video for “Anyone’s Game,” and fans are loving it already!

This track is the third song to be released from Iron & Wine’s upcoming album, Light Verses, following “You’ll Never Know” and “All In For A Good Time,” which is a collaboration with Fiona Apple. The album will be released on April 26th, and a recent press release describes Sam Beam’s creative process, saying “Beam’s lyrics once again draw on a series of fictional and personal insights, filled with desperate characters and wide-eyed optimists, offering promise and a dose of heartache, tears and laughter, life, and love.”

However, “Anyone’s Game” is already sonically different than the first two singles released from the album. While “You’ll Never Know” and “All In For A Good Time” sound rather familiar to fans, this new track is more percussive and bass driven.

The music video was directed by Callum Scott-Dyson. He describes the process in a recent press release, saying, “I used card cutouts in terms of the stop motion style, hand drawing the elements before cutting out and animating them. I wanted the video to explore themes of evolution, the cyclical nature of life, falling in love and break ups, as well as life sometimes feeling like a game of chance.”

Needless to say, the music video perfectly matches the song, and fans are excited to hear what else Beam has up his sleeves with the rest of Light Verses!

