Iron & Wine Announces New Album Light Verses For April 2024 Release, Shares New Single “You Never Know”

Ryan Freund February 7th, 2024 - 6:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Iron & Wine have just announced that their 7th full-length album Light Verse will be released on April 26th, 2024. The album is expected to have a total of ten tracks and is produced by the band’s singer-songwriter Sam Beam. The project will also be mixed and engineered by Dave Way. Light Verse serves as the band’s first release in 7 years since their Grammy Nominated albums 2017’s Beast Epic and 2018’s Weed Garden.

Light Verse is said to have “lyrics once again draw on a series of fictional and personal insights, filled with desperate characters and wide-eyed optimists, offering promise and a dose of heartache, tears and laughter, life and love” via press release. The album is also said to be the band’s most playful record yet as the title is meant to reflect how the songs were born with joy after the heaviness and anxiety of the pandemic.

According to the press release the album contains many “deep players” such as Tyler Chester (keyboards), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), David Garza (guitar), Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane (all drums/percussion), and Paul Cartwright (strings). Also making an appearance on the project is Fiona Apple who lent her voice to a song called “All In Good Time.”

On release the band wants the record to be taken as a whole as it is “lovingly handmade and self-assured as a secret handshake. Track by track, its equal parts elegy, kaleidoscope, truth and dare release the band wants the album to be taken as a whole as the record sounds”.