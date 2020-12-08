Sumac Shares 18 Minute Sludgefest “Two Beasts” For Sub Pop Singles Series

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 6:20 PM

Post-metal outfit Sumac are back with an epic 18-minute long song called “Two Beasts” which is a part of the Sub Pop Singles series. This track was recorded in two different sessions back in February and March, and was mixed and mastered by Kevin Ratterman at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles.

“Two Beasts” is blend between long drawn out guitar chords and sections, blended in between quicker, more aggressive moments throughout the song. The unique blend between aural atmospherics and aggressive metal really creates a sense of two beats, one with a sinister intention lurking underneath and another filled with pure vitriolic rage.

Sumac released their latest studio album May You Be Held back in October of this year, which included two singles “The Iron Chair” and the title-track, which clocked in at over 20 minutes. This studio album was removed from Spotify by the band, in response to recent comments made by the platform’s CEO Daniel Ek. The band’s Aaron Turner released Repression’s Blossom last year.

“An afterthought of May You Be Held is that the overall dreariness and unsettling nature leaves the listener no better off than from beforehand,” mxdwn reviewer Victor Nica explained. “Much like an A24 film, there are no hints, not even from the title, about what the overall message is or should be, but there’s no real need to know. The quaint title and visually-appealing artwork are the bait, and the depressing yet heavy-hitting music is the fishing line that drags people through dark, murky water to their demise.”